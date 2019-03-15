Russian MoD Records 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said Thursday that over the past 24 hours, it registered at least 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Latakia, Ruayset-Iskander, Abu-Ali, Safsafa, and to the northwest of Jubb-al-Zarur in Latakia province, Abu-Dali, Herbet Abu Hamra, Kornaz, Halfaya, Hamaniyat, Salfasa and Skalbiya in Hama province, and Aleppo and Balirmun in Aleppo province", head of the center Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.

According to the Russian Defence Minstry's latest data, about 870 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The Russian Defence Ministry also stressed that over the given period, no new ceasefire agreements have been signed. The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements did not change, standing at 2,518. The number of armed formations claiming that they observe the ceasefire similarly remained the same — 234.

