Netanyahu Convenes Urgent Meeting With Military After Missile Attack on Tel Aviv

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that at least two missiles had been fired from the Gaza Strip toward the Tel Aviv area and that air raid sirens were triggered in the city. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that air raid sirens in Tel Aviv had sounded for the first time since summer 2014.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened an urgent meeting with senior military officials in order to plan the response to the recent attack, AP reports.

Late on Thursday, two missiles were purportedly fired from Gaza. Local media reported that there were sounds similar to those of an explosion near Tel Aviv.

An Israeli military spokesman cited by Reuters said the incident was under investigation.

RAW FOOTAGE: Earlier this evening, air raid sirens sounded in #Tel Aviv after two rockets were launched from #Gaza at Israel. pic.twitter.com/9DXEYrxCom — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 14, 2019

According to media reports, one rocket was intercepted by the anti-missile Iron Dome system, while another landed in an uninhabited area. There are no reports of injuries so far.

