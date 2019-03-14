8 Daesh Members Get Life Sentences in Turkey Over Gaziantep Bombing - Reports

The court hearing took place in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, where a Daesh bombing attack during a wedding killed 57 people in August 2016, according to the Anadolu news agency.
The attack targeted a Kurdish family. Out of the over 200 people who were present at the wedding party, more than 60 sustained injuries.
#Turkey: Terror attack killed many civilians in #Gaziantep tonight. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TWg7gOfS1R— WorldOnAlert (@worldonalert) August 20, 2016
*Daesh — a terrorist group, banned in numerous countries, including Russia
