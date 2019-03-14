Militants Violate Ceasefire in Four Syrian Provinces - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants breached the truce regime in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Idlib and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said Wednesday, stressing that the militants also conducted an attack near a scientific research center in the west of the city of Aleppo.

"Over the past day, militants attacked settlements of Ikko, Safsara and Akch Baer in the province of Latakia, settlements of Maan and Al Jaid in the province of Hama, settlements of Aleppo, Sabakiya and Benjamin in the province of Aleppo, settlements of Abu Dali, Umm Er Rjin and Abu Omar in the province of Idlib and also the area around the scientific research center in the western outskirts of the city of Aleppo", the head of the center, Col. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said.

He added that the center had carried out one humanitarian operation in Aleppo over the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food sets to local residents. The number of Syrians who were granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities over evading the duties of military service was 56,746 as Tuesday, Kupchishin said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

The shelling is reportedly not rare in Syria, which only recently has started to recover after years-long armed conflict between the government and various armed groups. The Syrian military's engineering units carry out regular operations to clear affected regions from landmines left throughout the country by retreating terrorists.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees, while also helping to ensure the settlement of the conflict in Syria at various international platforms.