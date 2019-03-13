Register
    A Yemeni school boy looks at a destroyed school in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, on March 15, 2016, which was damaged in the country's ongoing conflict between the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Shiite Huthi rebels

    Trump Administration Opposes Senate Resolution to End US Role in Yemen War

    Middle East
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration opposes a Senate joint resolution to end the US role in the Yemeni war and the president's advisers recommend vetoing the measure, the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a notice released on Wednesday.

    "The Administration strongly opposes passage of S. J. Res. 7, a joint resolution that purports to direct the President to remove United States forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen, with certain exceptions", the notice said. "If S. J. Res. 7 were presented to the President, his senior advisors would recommend he veto the joint resolution".

    Later on Wednesday, the US Senate is expected to consider the resolution condemning US involvement in the Yemeni conflict. If passed, the resolution will go to the House of Representatives, which approved its version of the bill in February.

    READ MORE: Senator Sanders Seeks Backing for Measure Forcing US Pullout From Yemen Conflict

    The White House said the resolution would have a negative effect on bilateral relations in the region as the United States seeks to prevent the spread of violent extremist groups like al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula* and the Daesh* terrorist group in Yemen.

    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    ‘Time For Congress to Step Up': US Lawmakers Try Again to End US Involvement in Yemen
    The OMB notice said the resolution would raise serious constitutional concerns because it seeks to override the US president's constitutional powers as commander in chief. In addition, the notice said the measure would establish a bad precedent by defining defence cooperation, including aerial refuelling, as "hostilities".

    Since 2015, the United States has provided members of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen with assistance such as intelligence sharing, logistics support and, until recently, aerial refuelling, the notice said.

    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

    READ MORE: UN Food Program Regains Access to Yemen's Red Sea Mills Storage — Spokesman

    The intense fighting between the two sides resulted in one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, with about 22 million people in Yemen currently in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection, according to the UN figures.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia

