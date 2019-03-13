Some Mideast States Spend Petrodollars on Suspicious Nuclear Projects - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some states in the Middle East are investing in suspicious nuclear projects and this fact will make Tehran review its own defence strategy, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday.

"Certain states in the [Middle East] region spend petrodollars on suspicious nuclear projects which can put the world in danger and crisis worse than the threats coming from terrorists and Daesh*", he stated, without naming the countries.

According to Shamkhani, new threats will make Iran revise its own strategy and provide for the Armed Forces' needs within this new "geography of threats."

Earlier in February, a report by US House Democrats revealed that senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration were once working on transferring nuclear technology to US close ally — Saudi Arabia. Michael Flynn who served as US National Security Adviser for less than a month in 2017 before being fired, was reportedly one of the key figures behind the project.

In March, the Daily Beast newspaper cited the US, unnamed officials, claiming that Washington was closely working with Riyadh to send nuclear technology to its key Middle East partner.

