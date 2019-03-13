Some Mideast States Spend Petrodollars on Suspicious Nuclear Projects - Official

"Certain states in the [Middle East] region spend petrodollars on suspicious nuclear projects which can put the world in danger and crisis worse than the threats coming from terrorists and Daesh*", he stated, without naming the countries.
According to Shamkhani, new threats will make Iran revise its own strategy and provide for the Armed Forces' needs within this new "geography of threats."
In March, the Daily Beast newspaper cited the US, unnamed officials, claiming that Washington was closely working with Riyadh to send nuclear technology to its key Middle East partner.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
