UAE Closes Its Airspace for Boeing 737 MAX 8, 9 Aircraft After Ethiopia Crash

The Emirates' General Civil Aviation administration made the announcement on Tuesday, citing the similarities between Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines flight and another by Indonesia's Lion Air last year for the decision.

The state-run carrier FlyDubai reportedly uses the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as the main plane of its fleet. FlyDubai said in a statement later, cited by AP, the carrier "is adjusting its schedule to minimize disruption to passengers".

Aviation authorities and airlines of several countries, including China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia and Australia are also among the countries which have either banned Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace or said they would not permit the plane to take off and land on their territory.

READ MORE: FAA Holds Off on Grounding Boeing 737 Max Planes Citing 'No Systemic' Issues

On Sunday, a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. All 157 people from more than 30 countries onboard the airplane died. The deadly incident is the second disaster involving Boeing 737 MAX 8. Last October, a new Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight went down over the Java Sea, killing over 180 people.

Meanwhile, the US FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that the review of the Boeing 737 MAX show no systematic performance issues providing no basis to ground the aircraft.

"The FAA continues to review extensively all available data and aggregate safety performance from operators and pilots of the Boeing 737 MAX", Elwell said in the statement on Tuesday. "Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft".

Elwell also said no foreign civilian aviation authorities have provided data to the FAA that would warrant action to ground the aircraft.

READ MORE: Boeing 737 MAX Crashes Unlikely to Hurt Firm's China Market Share — Analysts

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said Monday it was closely monitoring the investigation into the Ethiopian flight crash and was in contact with the US Federal Aviation Administration and aircraft manufacturers. However, the European Union's aviation safety regulator suspended later on Tuesday all Boeing 737 MAX flights in the bloc's airspace.