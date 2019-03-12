One Civilian Killed, 3 Injured After Terrorists Shell Aleppo Suburbs - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one civilian was killed and three others injured after terrorists shelled neighbourhoods in the city of Aleppo in northwestern Syria, the SANA news agency reported Tuesday.

The militants attacked al-Zahraa and al-Mogambo neighbourhoods with rockets, according to the SANA news agency.

Earlier in March, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that seven Syrian towns in the western Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces came under militant fire.

Aleppo, which was the largest city in Syria before the civil war erupted, has witnessed years of intense urban warfare. It was divided between Syrian government forces and militant groups. The city was freed from terrorists by Damascus troops in December 2016 and is now striving to recover.

However, terrorists still continue to shell Aleppo from suburbs, killing and injuring civilians, including women and children.