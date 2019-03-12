US, Taliban Agree on American Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan – Reports

The United States has been conducting a military operation against insurgents in Afghanistan since 2001. The fresh round of negotiations between the American delegation and Taliban representatives started on 25 February.

The US delegation and the Taliban, on the last day of the fifth round of Doha talks, drafted an agreement on combating terrorism and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported, citing sources. The media outlet has not, however, specified the details of the deal, only saying that it was a document written in the English and Pashtu languages.

According to the outlet, the sources confirmed that the Taliban had agreed to cut ties with all terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda*, and join in the fight against them.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing sources, that no deal on the timeline for the pullout of foreign troops has been reached. As the news agency mentioned, the sides will meet for the next round of talks in the near future.

READ MORE: Kabul Denies Claims Dead Taliban Head Mullah Omar Hid Near US Base — Reports

Thus, the timeline for the withdrawal of US troop from the country is unknown, but it is expected that two American bases will remain in Afghanistan.

US Operation in Afghanistan

The United States has been conducting a military operation against the Taliban and other groups in Afghanistan since 2001. This is the longest military conflict that the US has been involved in. A new round of talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha began on 25 February. Earlier, the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said that the negotiations between the American and Taliban delegations in Doha were productive.

READ MORE: Afghan Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants Over Past 24 Hours — Reports

*al-Qaeda — a terrorist group, banned in numerous states, including Russia