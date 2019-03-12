Israeli Police Reportedly Storm Temple Mount After Molotov Cocktail Thrown

The affected building has remained closed for around 16 years over allegations of its use by Hamas, until it was reopened last month as a mosque. Right now, Jerusalem's Magistrate Court is considering closing the site again.

Israeli police have reportedly rushed into the mosque compound at the Temple Mount after a firebomb was thrown at a police outpost located at the holy site, Haaretz reported. It's so far unclear if there are any casualties.

The incident has reportedly led to clashes at the site between local worshipers and police, who have closed off all gates to the Temple Mount. The Jerusalem Post has reported that at least one police officer has seriously injured as a result of the Molotov being thrown at the police outpost. The police have reportedly started evacuating people from the holy site for the duration of an investigation into the incident.

Haaretz has reported that several Muslim custodians of the site and worshippers have been arrested following the attack.

Social media users have shared alleged videos from the site, depicting black smoke apparently coming from one of the entrances of the building and a significant police presence on the scene.

Heavy rioting going on now at Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount. A lot of pulling and pushing between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. At least four rioters have been arrested.

Another video from Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Another video, published by a user, named Aurora Intel, claims to show the detainment of a person, allegedly responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail.

The post previously faced similar attacks with the most severe being in 1990 leading to the death of 17 Palestinians after a crowd of locals surrounded Israeli policemen barricaded in the outpost.

a Molotov cocktail was thrown toward the Israeli Police station in Al Aqsa Mosque. No injuries reported, dozens of police officers entered the compound.

