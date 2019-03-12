Kurdish SDF Kills Almost 40 Daesh Members in Syria's Baghuz, Lost 3 Militias

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday that it had eliminated almost 40 members of the Daesh* terrorist organisation in the southeastern Syrian village of Baghuz but lost three militias during the ensuing clashes.

"Battles continue on several fronts, the [SDF] command confirmed that 38 IS [Daesh] militants were eliminated… The terrorists conducted two rocket attacks. We have 10 injured people and three killed", Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF press service, wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Hama, One Soldier Dead — Source

He also said that the US-led coalition, an SDF ally, had carried out 20 airstrikes on Baghuz, destroying Daesh arms depots, cars and a command centre.

The SDF announced on Sunday that it would resume operations against terrorists in Baghuz, which remains the last Daesh stronghold in Syria following the evacuation of civilians.

The Kurdish forces declared the final stage of its operation aimed at liberating Baghuz on February 9. Around 15,000 people have left the village since then and only militants remain, according to Bali.

Shortly before that, the SDF said it had captured more than 800 foreign Daesh fighters and 2,000 of their wives and children.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia