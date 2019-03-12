Russian MoD Records Shelling at 16 Locations in Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militant groups committed ceasefire violations at 16 locations in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Syrian Reconciliation said in a bulletin on Monday.

"During the day, the militants fired at Kinsabba, Qalaat Marza (two times), Safsafa (two times), Saraf, Akch-Baeyr and Masyaf in Latakia province; Tell Bizam, Khan-Sheikhun and Halfiya in Hama province; Zakhabia (three times), al-Sahaliya, al-Wasita (two times), and Teil-Qalbah in Idlib province; Tleat (two times) and Maqanis-al-Duwayri (two times) in Aleppo province as well as a district of research and development centre (five times) in Aleppo province", the statement read.

According to the bulletin, as for March 10, 31,365 houses, 825 educational facilities and 146 medical centers were restored across Syria.

Idlib is one of the last Syrian areas where militants, including the Jabhat Nusra terrorists, are still reportedly active. Moreover, a lot of militants have been brought there from other regions under deals with the authorities.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to the locals and facilitating the return of refugees.

*al-Nusra [the Nusra Front, al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham] — a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

