US-Led Coalition Sees 'No Evidence' of Civilian Casualties in Syria's Baghuz

"CJTF-OIR is not seeing any evidence of civilian casualties at this time", Ryan said. "We take all allegations of civilian casualties seriously. As part of our stringent planning process, we take extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties".
Earlier in the day, Syrian state TV reported that more than 50 people, most of them women and children, were killed during an airstrike launched by the US-led coalition on the village of Baghuz in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.
Meanwhile, co-chair of the US mission of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Bassam Ishak told Sputnik that the battle for the Syrian city of Baghuz was going slowly in order to protect hostages held by the Daesh terrorists.
US-led forces are conducting airstrikes and other military operations in Baghuz. The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.
