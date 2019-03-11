US-led Coalition Strike on Baguz Kills at Least 50 Civilians - Syrian TV

The US-led international coalition has conducted airstrikes on a camp next to the Syrian village of Baguz, Deir-ez-Zor province, killing about 50 people, according to the state news agency SANA.
The strike comes after the Syrian Foreign Ministry reportedly blamed the United States and the US-led coalition of crimes against humanity in connection with massive air strikes on the Syrian village of Baguz in February that killed dozens of civilians.
The US-led coalition has recently stepped up its airstrikes in the Syrian town, which is one of the last pockets of territory held by the terrorists.
Syria and Iraq have become a foothold for the US-led coalition of more than 70 countries to conduct military operations against Daesh*. The coalition's operations in Syria have not been authorised by the government of President Bashar al-Assad or the UN Security Council.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)