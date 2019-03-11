Russian MoD Refutes Reports About Airstrikes on Idlib De-Escalation Zone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry on 11 March refuted media reports alleging that Russia had conducted airstrikes on the demilitarised zone in Idlib, Syria.

"The information that has appeared in some Russian media with a reference to so-called military sources on Russia allegedly launching airstrikes in Idlib does not correspond to reality", the ministry said.

The newspaper Kommersant reported, citing sources earlier in the day, that the Russian Aerospace Forces had launched airstrikes on Idlib as a response to terrorists' violating the ceasefire. According to the media outlet, the alleged airstrikes had been agreed on with Ankara.

READ MORE: Turkey, Russia Start Patrolling Idlib De-Escalation Zone — Defence Minister

Idlib is one of the last Syrian areas where militants, including the Jabhat Nusra* terrorists, are still active. Moreover, a lot of militants have been brought there from other regions under deals with the authorities.

The militants have repeatedly shelled settlements in the north of the neighbouring provinces of Hama and Latakia, causing civilian casualties, in defiance of the ceasefire regime established in the area.

*Al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia