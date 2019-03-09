Palestinians Launch Rocket Into Southern Israel From Gaza - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported on Saturday that they had detected the launch of a Palestinian rocket from the Gaza Strip.

"Following an alarm report in the Eshkol Regional Council, one launch from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory was identified," the IDF said on Twitter.

בהמשך לדיווח על אזעקת צבע אדום במועצה אזורית אשכול, זוהה שיגור אחד משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) 9 марта 2019 г.

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 9, 2019

According to preliminary data, the incident caused no damage or casualties. This was the third shelling in the past week.

The IDF have not yet reported any response to the incident.

On Wednesday, Israeli Air Force made air strikes on the base of the militarized formations of the ruling Palestinian movement Hamas in response to an attack. Earlier, IDF said that the balloons with explosives have been launched from the Gaza Strip, adding that such attacks took place for over the year.