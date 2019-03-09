Register
21:07 GMT +309 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    Suicide Bomber Attacks US-Kurdish Patrol in Syria's Manbij - Reports

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 36

    The attack comes amid reported US plans to withdraw its forces from Syria by the summer following the waning of the threat posed by Daesh in the region.

    A suicide bomber in a vehicle packed with explosives carried out an attack against a joint US-Kurdish patrol around the city of Manbij, northern Syria on Saturday, Kurdish television reported, citing Manbij Military Council spokesman Sharfan Darwish.

    According to the spokesman, the car bomb injured seven civilians in the area and left one Kurdish militia member hurt after the bomber detonated his car as a military vehicle and several civilian cars passed. One of the civilians is thought to be in a serious condition, with five others taken to hospital.

    The attack was said to have taken place near a livestock market in the city's southeast.

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    US Briefs Turkey on Plans to Withdraw Troops From Syria by Summer - Reports
    Col. Sean Ryan, a representative of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition, told Kurdish TV that US military personnel were not injured in the attack.

    No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

    In January two US Army troops, a contractor and one civilian working for the Pentagon, were killed in Manbij in a suspected Daesh (ISIS)* suicide attack. That attack also left three servicemen injured, and killed multiple Syrian Kurdish civilians.

    Earlier on Saturday, a Kurdish official said the Syrian Democratic Forces had assembled 2,500 fighters to sweep the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz, where Daesh remnants are believed to be holed up, with the operation said to be delayed by the presence of civilians in the area.

    Last week, Turkish media reported that the US had informed Turkey about its intention to pull US troops out of Syria by the summer, adding, however, that the schedule can be adjusted depending on the situation on the ground.

    In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Turkish and U.S. troops conduct joint patrols around the Syrian town of Manbij, as part of an agreement that aimed to ease tensions between the two NATO allies
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    Erdogan: Only Turkey Could Control Future Buffer Zone in Northern Syria
    Ankara has classified the US-backed Syrian militias operating in northern Syria as 'terrorists', and has alleged that they pose a threat to Turkey's national security through alleged contacts with Kurdish militants operating in Turkey. In January 2018, Turkey launched a military operation in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin against the Kurdish People's Protection Units. In December, Turkey warned that it might launch an offensive in Manbij. These plans were put on hold after President Trump announced that he would be withdrawing US troops from Syria.

    The Syrian government has categorically rejected the presence of both Turkish and US forces on its soil. Russia has insisted that any agreement regarding the region can only be concluded with the Syrian government's approval.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse