Two Children Killed in Landmine Explosion in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports

DAMASCUS(Sputnik) - Two children were killed in a landmine explosion in the western Syrian province of Hama on Saturday, Syrian state television reported.

The Daesh* terrorist organization laid the mine in Hama's village of Najm az Zuhur, located to the north-east of the city of Salamiyah, the Syrian state television specified.

Such incidents are not rare in Syria, which only recently has started to recover after years-long armed conflict between the government and various rebel groups. The Syrian military's engineering units carry out regular operations to clear affected regions from landmines left throughout the country by retreating terrorists.

Thus, in late February, over 20 civilians were killed near Salamiyah, when a bus drove over a landmine, also laid by the Daesh.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia