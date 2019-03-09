Register
16:24 GMT +309 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a live broadcast speech, during a rally to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

    Hezbollah Leader: Israel Is 'Scared' of New War

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The United States deployed a highly advanced anti-missile system in Israel earlier this month, which Hezbollah says is tantamount to Israel acknowledging the inefficiency of its own air defence capabilities.

    Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that Israel is afraid of and unprepared for another war with his group.

    "Israel is scared of a new war," he said in a televised speech dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Islamic Resistance Support Association, Hezbollah's fund-raising organisation.

    "Every day you hear that Israel is not prepared for war in one way or another, and this week you saw Israel began using the American THAAD system. They don't even trust the missile defence systems they developed themselves," he added, as quoted by Israeli media.

    It emerged on Monday that the United States deployed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile battery in Israel. The THAAD system, considered one of the most advanced in the world, will be aligned with Israeli air defences.

    Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that this move would make the Israeli military "even stronger in order to deal with near and distant threats from throughout the Middle East".

    Hezbollah Flag
    CC BY 2.0 / upyernoz / Hezbollah Flag
    Germany Won't Fully Outlaw Hezbollah Despite US Criticism - Reports

    According to Nasrallah, this deployment means that Israel has doubts about its defence capabilities in case of a new conflict.

    In his Friday speech, Nasrallah also pledged that Hezbollah would "emerge victorious" from what he called a "financial war" waged by the United States and its allies.

    "As they expected Hezbollah defeat in 2006 and got disappointed, the upcoming days will witness the Resistance victory in this financial war," he said, as cited by Al-Manar, a Beirut-based TV station affiliated with the group.

    He called on the Islamic Resistance Support Association to boost its efforts, saying that a recent event which sought to raise money for the Yemeni people collected $2 million.

    Nasrallah also condemned US sanctions on Hezbollah, which in November targeted four people linked with the movement and designated his son a global terrorist and a "rising leader" of the group.

    READ MORE: IDF Combat Readiness Questioned by Alleged Hezbollah Propaganda Signs

    Hezbollah emerged as a paramilitary and political organisation in the 1980s to fight Israeli occupation forces. The group's military wing has been instrumental in fighting terrorists in Syria, bolstering secular pro-government forces.

    It has amassed political power in Lebanon, and now three of the new government's 31 ministers are affiliated with the movement.

    A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aziz Taher
    Syria Slams UK's Hezbollah Ban as 'Historical Hostility Against Arab World'

    However, some countries say that they are no longer able to tell between its political wing and paramilitary arm; last month, Britain announced that it would ban Hezbollah in its entirety, drawing criticism from Lebanon and praise from the US and Israel.

    Hezbollah considers the latter to be an illegitimate state; tensions between the two intensified in December when the Israeli military announced Operation Northern Shield. The operation aimed to identify and destroy Hezbollah tunnels, which Israel said would be used to smuggle militants and weapons into its territory in case of a possible conflict.

    Israel also regularly carries out airstrikes inside Syrian territory, claiming that it targets Iranian military depots and arms supplies prepared for the Hezbollah. Tehran maintains that its forces maintain an exclusively advisory role in Syria and that it does not smuggle weapons into Syria for the group.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Began Digging Tunnels to Israel Before 2006 War – Report
    Tunnels Israel Found in Lebanon Older Than UNSC Resolution 1701 - Hezbollah
    Hezbollah Says Can Retaliate Against Israel in Case of New Airstrikes on Syria
    Netanyahu Reveals Three Reasons Why Hezbollah Chief is 'Embarrassed' Now
    US Urges New Lebanese Govt to Avoid Support for Hezbollah - State Department
    Tags:
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), war, Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse