Istanbul Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Feminist March Participants - Reports

The participants of the march planned to carry out a demonstration in front of the French Cultural Center, located at the famous Istiklal Avenue, at 07:30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT) on Friday, the T24 broadcaster reported.
READ MORE: Protesters Go On Feminist Strike in Madrid to Celebrate Int'l Women's Day
The security forces subsequently called on the crowd to disperse and used tear gas and rubber bullets against the demonstrators, according to the outlet. The crowd then separated into three parts. Police moved some of the demonstrators to the Tasnim Square and blocked off others.
According to the broadcaster, the Feminist March has been held in Turkey on March 8 since 2003.
All comments
Show new comments (0)