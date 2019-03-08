Rocket Alert Sirens Heard in Southern Israel Near the Gaza Strip - Report

Just a day before, the Israel Defence Forces stated a tank struck a Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip in response to shelling against Israel from the territory of the enclave.

Air attack sirens went off in the southern region of Israel bordering the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, a day after a registered rocket attack from Gaza, local media report.

On 7 March Israel activated its missile defence systems after the registered rocket launch from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. "The missile defence system was after the launch," the military said in a statement. The Thursday's shelling did not result in any material damage or casualties.

READ MORE: Israeli Tank Hits Hamas Position in Response to Shelling From Gaza Strip — IDF

© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov Israeli Military Says Used Missile Defences After Rocket Launch From Gaza

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since last March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Moreover, in fall, the situation on the Gaza border escalated due to continued shelling and launches of arson balloons from Gaza into the Israeli territory. Over 220 Palestinians, including children and media workers, have been killed by Israeli troops since then.

The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW