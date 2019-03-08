Iran's Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack Targeting Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden - Reports

Iranian naval forces opened fire in order to suppress pirates that attacked an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, Reuters reported on Friday.
READ MORE: 'Fighting in Gulf of Aden': New Game Shows Iran's Navy Crushing Pirates (VIDEO)
The Iranian Navy has been regularly carrying out patrols targeting pirates in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, after the incident involving Somali raiders who hijacked the Iranian-chartered MV Delight cargo ship off the coast of Yemen.
All comments
Show new comments (0)