Russia, Syria Call on US to Disband Rukban Refugee Camp

"[We call on the United States] to solve the issue of the Rukban camp once and forever via its dissolution and giving long-awaited freedom to its residents," the heads of the committees said in a statement.
In January, the World Health Organization described people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they live "in deplorable conditions." Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health care facilities contribute to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles, tuberculosis and chronic respiratory diseases, according to the organization.
