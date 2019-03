Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said that huge gas reserves had just been discovered in the Red Sea, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), al-Falih also said that Saudi Aramco is considering investing in a number of LNG projects in the United States, as well as in the petrochemical industry in South Africa.

In 2018, Falih said that Saudi Arabia was planning to double its production of natural gas during the next 10 years to a target of 23 billion cubic feet per day.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world's 10 largest natural gas producers, according to the World Energy Council.