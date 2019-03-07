Coalition Used Banned White Phosphorus in Strike on Syria's Bagouz - Reports

At the beginning of March, the US-backed SDF announced the resumption of operations against Daesh terrorists in Baguz after a break to allow for the evacuation of civilians. Syrian media have repeatedly reported civilian casualties and the use of white phosphorus by the coalition in Baguz airstrikes.

The international coalition against Daesh used banned white phosphorus in airstrikes in the south-east of Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province, Syrian state TV reported, citing local sources.

The US-backed Arab-Kurdish detachments of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been fighting against the remnants of Daesh* militants in the area for several months with the aviation support of the international coalition. At the same time, Syrian media have regularly reported civilian casualties and the use of white phosphorus by the coalition in these airstrikes.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Trump Revokes Order Forcing Officials to Report on Civilian Deaths in Military Strikes

READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Used White Phosphorus in Attacks on Syria's Baghouz — Reports

The Syrian authorities, in turn, have repeatedly called on the UN to take action against the use of white phosphorus and the death of civilians during the attacks on Baguz and to stop the coalition's illegal military presence in Syria.

The Pentagon then stated that while it would not "publicly discuss the use of specific weapons and munitions in operations…every weapons system in the US inventory undergoes a legal review to ensure the weapon complies with the Law of Armed Conflict."

READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Denies Reports of White Phosphorus Use in Syria

Under the Geneva Convention, white phosphorus munitions are prohibited for use against civilians or in civilian areas.