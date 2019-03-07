Israeli Tank Hits Hamas Position in Response to Shelling From Gaza Strip - IDF

"Moments ago, shots were fired from Gaza at an IDF position. In response, an IDF tank struck a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF press service said.
No reports on casualties as a result of the strike have been provided so far.
Following the escalation of the conflict and fierce exchange of fire between the sides in November, they managed to reach the ceasefire with Egypt's mediation efforts. However, the ceasefire prompted the resignation of Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who refused to support the government's decision, criticizing it as a "capitulation to terrorism." The minister, instead, has called for a more decisive blow against the Hamas movement. Apart from that, Lieberman announced his resignation and the withdrawal of his right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party from the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the sharp disagreement on a Gaza ceasefire deal.
The Israeli authorities regularly blaming Hamas for the prompting aggression in the Gaza Strip.
