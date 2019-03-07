US to Retain Residual Ground Forces in Syria, Details Being Developed – CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US continues to withdraw American forces from Syria while developing plans for a residual force intended to help locals battle an evolving guerrilla campaign by the Daesh*, the commander of CENTCOM told Congress on Thursday.

"As the D-ISIS [Daesh in Arabic] campaign in Syria transitions from liberating terrain to enabling local security forces and addressing the ISIS clandestine insurgency, we will continue our deliberate withdrawal of forces and capabilities as directed by the president — but also retain a residual force on the ground to continue our mission and safeguard our interests," the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Joseph Votel told Congress said.

This comes after President Donald Trump has ordered a withdrawal of about 2,000 US combat troops from Syria following the recapture of territory previously controlled by the Daesh terror group.

However, Trump has also agreed to leave a residual force behind. US officials have said a continued American presence is needed to protect Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces from a threatened incursion by Turkey.

*Daesh — a terrorist group, banned in numerous countries, including Russia