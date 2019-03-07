Israeli Military Says Used Missile Defences After Rocket Launch From Gaza

"Warning sirens went off in the Eshkol Regional Council after a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip on the Israeli territory was registered. The missile defence system was used after the launch," the military said in a statement.
Later, the Israel Defence Forces said that the Israeli aviation struck several targets of Palestinian movement Hamas in response to the launches of balloons carrying explosive devices and a rocket from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
"In response to the balloons carrying explosive devices and a rocket launched from #Gaza to #Israel, IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in Gaza," the IDF wrote on Twitter.
The Israeli authorities have been blaming the Palestinian group Hamas for the Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel. The military has been responding to previous rocket and arson balloon launches from Gaza by air raids and attacks on Hamas’ targets.
