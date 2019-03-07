Six Iraqi PMF Forces Members Killed in Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq

Media reported earlier in the day, that two members of the paramilitary forces, also known as Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, had been killed and 11 people had been injured as they had fallen in Daesh ambush en route from the city of Mosul to the city of Tuz Khurma.
On February 25, the Popular Mobilization Forces, supporting the Iraqi military in its fight against Daesh, announced a large-scale campaign to purge Iraq's western regions near the Syrian border of terrorists.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia, US and many other countries
