Six Iraqi PMF Forces Members Killed in Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Six members of Iraqi paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces were killed and 31 others were wounded in an attack by the Islamic State terror group (Daesh) near the town of Makhmur in the north of Iraq, the press service of the country's security services said in a statement, shared with Sputnik on Thursday.

Media reported earlier in the day, that two members of the paramilitary forces, also known as Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, had been killed and 11 people had been injured as they had fallen in Daesh ambush en route from the city of Mosul to the city of Tuz Khurma.

"As a result of the cowardly attack of the militants… on Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi on the Makhmur-Mosul highway, six fighters were killed, 31 people sustained injuries and were hospitalized in Al Qayyarah hospital," the statement read.

On February 25, the Popular Mobilization Forces, supporting the Iraqi military in its fight against Daesh, announced a large-scale campaign to purge Iraq's western regions near the Syrian border of terrorists.

