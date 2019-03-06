Register
00:20 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The sky is illuminated by explosions from Israeli military operations over the outskirts of Gaza City as seen from the Israel-Gaza Border. FILE PHOTO

    Gaza Needs ‘More Than Statements’ from UN to Stop Israeli Violence - Historian

    © AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    220

    The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reproached Tel Aviv’s response to a UN report last week that found Israel had breached the human rights of Gazans in its response to protests there. However, a historian and activist told Sputnik Wednesday that ending Palestinian suffering requires action, not tepid statements.

    Sputnik reported last week that the UN Commission of Inquiry's February 28 report found that, by using live ammunition to suppress the Great March of Return protests on the border between Gaza and Israel, Tel Aviv gave the Human Rights Council "reasonable grounds to believe that… Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law."

    Israeli soldiers stand by a tank near the Israel Gaza border
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Israel Rejects UN Report on Actions of Its Soldiers Against Palestinians - Acting FM

    Tel Aviv blasted the commission's findings, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying, "The council is setting new records for hypocrisy and mendacity out of an obsessive hatred of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East."

    This prompted UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to tell the UN Human Rights Council at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, that she was "disappointed to see the immediate dismissal of that report by Israel, without addressing any of the very serious issues raised. All parties concerned should exercise restraint as the date of 30 March approaches."

    March 30 is known to Palestinians as Land Day, commemorating a mass strike that occurred in 1976 in response to the Israeli government's plan to expropriate roughly 5,000 acres of mostly Palestinian-owned farmland in Galilee. Six Palestinians were killed by Israeli police in those protests, according to the New York Times.

    The Great March of Return protests began in Gaza on Land Day 2018, only the latest in what have become nearly annual protests on that day, although these have continued up to the present.

    Construction on a new barrier along the sea in Gaza
    © Photo : ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY
    Israel Starts Building New Wall Along Border With Gaza Strip – Prime Minister

    The commission report estimates that as many as 23,000 Palestinians were injured by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the protests, while only 29 of the 189 Gazans killed in the event could be clearly identified as members of one of Gaza's armed political factions. The vast majority of the Palestinians killed "did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious injury to others when they were shot," according to the report.

    "In the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the devastating impact of the occupation on economic and social rights is closely interlinked with violations of civil and political rights," Bachelet told the HRC. "In Gaza, the Israeli blockade — now in its 12th year — has led to negative economic growth; environmental degradation; over 50 percent unemployment, even higher for youth; and the reliance of more than 70 percent of people on humanitarian assistance, primarily food."

    "It could be said that the major product of Gaza's economy is despair," she said.

    "The end of this month will mark one year since the start of demonstrations which — as the Council's Commission of Inquiry reported — have been met with deadly, disproportionate force by the Israeli Security Forces, leading to a very high toll of killings and injuries," Bachelet said.

    Part of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem. Israel has approved 560 new homes for the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, a spokesman for the settlement said on July 4, 2016 in a move likely to raise tensions following a series of Palestinian attacks (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad Gharabli
    Israeli Settlers Raise Tents in Jordan Valley, Sparking Fears of New Settlement

    She also noted that in the West Bank, Israeli settlements, which have repeatedly been condemned by numerous international bodies associated with the UN, including the Security Council, "affect all aspects of Palestinians' daily lives, including significant negative impact on freedom of movement, and access to work, education and healthcare. Imposing economic hardship on Palestinians does not make Israelis safer."

    "We regret Israel's decision to cancel the Temporary International Protective Presence in Hebron, which has helped to prevent and mitigate some human rights violations in a frequently challenging context. It will be essential to ensure continued humanitarian access and protection."

    Richard Becker, West Coast ANSWER Coalition coordinator and author of the 2013 book "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire," told Sputnik Wednesday that Bachelet's statement was "not only tepid," but that "there should be more than statements, there should be action against Israel because of its extreme brutality in regards to its treatment of the Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank."

    "The way that things work at the United Nations, and particularly in regard to Palestine and the actions of Israel against the Palestinians, is that the Israelis feel that they have a green light and full protection because they are under the protection of US power, which is the dominant power, still, in the world and the dominant power at the United Nations in particular," he explained.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his Likud party session in the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 8. 2016.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    'An Apartheid Structure': Israel Bans BDS Advocates From Entering Country

    Becker, whose brother Brian Becker hosts Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, noted that while the UN has been critical of Israel as of late, the country has faced much harsher criticism from the international body in the past.

    "I think that the reality now is that it's hidden from much of the world — the fact that this is the biggest open-air prison on the face of the Earth — that is, Gaza. The Gazans are trapped," he said.

    "Despite the fact that now more than 240 people have been killed by live ammunition, more than 18,000 wounded by live ammunition, so-called ‘rubber bullets' and tear gas, but the Palestinians keep fighting, and there should be much greater publicity given — and this could be done at the United Nations and other international bodies — to this kind of suffering. If we compare the kind of attention that the opposition in Venezuela is getting, where there's nothing that approaches the brutality against the Palestinians, nothing at all, you can see the double standard that exists." International institutions should give more publicity to the plight of the Palestinians, Becker said.

    He told Sputnik that while statements like Bachelet's and the HRC report do take grist to the mill of opposition inside of Israel, ultimately "the whole political landscape there continues to shift further and further to the right," so the real movement to end Palestinian oppression has to take place outside of official political bodies.

    Jewish American activist Ariel Gold was deported from Israel on July 1, 2018.
    © Alex Rubinstein
    ‘Injustice is Not a Jewish Value’: Israel Deports American Jewish Activist

    "But definitely there are still people inside Israel — and there is a growing movement worldwide, a grassroots movement, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement, that has grown and has great importance." Likewise, the Israeli government has waged a PR war against BDS for years, "trying to combat that movement that is focused on ending the occupation," Becker said.

    "[G]overnments are not going to do it," Becker said. "It's really up to the people here and around the world, but especially in the United States, because of the US role, to take action to end the terrible oppression of the Palestinians."

    Related:

    Israeli Air Force Makes Air Strikes on Hamas Base in Gaza
    Israel Attacks Gaza in Response to Launch of Balloons With Explosives - Army
    UN Report Slams Israel for War Crimes in Gaza
    Tags:
    media blackout, protests, violence, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, condemnation, human rights abuse, Land Day, Great March of Return, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, Richard Becker, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse