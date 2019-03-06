400 Daesh Fighters Captured Trying to Flee Last Syrian Bastion - Reports

On Friday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that it had resumed its offensive on Baghouz following the evacuation of civilians.

400 Daesh* fighters who attempted to flee from their remaining Syrian stronghold were captured on Wednesday; at the same time, hundreds of others surrendered themselves, a US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) senior commander said.

The hundreds of terrorists who surrendered abandoned Baghouz as part of an evacuation that included civilians.

This follows Friday reports citing the SDF as saying that it had resumed its offensive on Baghouz following the evacuation of civilians, adding that only militants remain present in the area.

On the same day, SDF Press Office chief Mustafa Bali announced in a Twitter post that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began a final assault on the Syrian city of Baghouz, the last stronghold of the Daesh terror group in the country.

Earlier reports stated that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were clearing the village of Baghouz, which is considered the last settlement in Syria controlled by the Daesh terror group, from terrorists.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

