Kuwait Calls for Syria’s Return to ‘Arab Family’ – Foreign Minister

KUWAIT CITY (Sputnik) – Kuwait is calling for Syria’s return to the "family" of Arab states as it a key country for ensuring regional security and stability, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah said on Wednesday.

"The past [eight] years [of war] … pushed Syria back many generations in terms of education, culture and humanitarian issues, that is why we are calling for Syria’s return to normal life, its return to the ‘Arab family’ … Syria is a crucial country for ensuring security and stability in the region," the minister said.

He called on the Syrians to take part in the political settlement process as well as in resolving problems and overcoming the chaos.

Syria has been mired in civil conflict since 2011 with the government headed by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In 2011, the Arab League suspended Syrian membership because of the conflict.

Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain have already voiced their support for returning Syria to the organization. Palestine also wants Syria to be allowed to return to the Arab League. Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed their opposition to Syria’s return to the Arab League. According to Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Syria may rejoin the organization only if all other members support this initiative.