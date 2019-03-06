Israeli Air Force Makes Air Strikes on Hamas Base in Gaza

GAZA (Sputnik) - Israeli Air Force made air strikes on the base of the militarized formations of the ruling Palestinian movement Hamas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The correspondent witnessed two air strikes that were inflicted on the Badr base in the central part of the enclave.

There was no information about any casualties.

Israeli Army later reported on their official Twitter page that IDF aircraft struck a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip in response to an attack.

In response to the attack, IDF aircraft struck a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 5 марта 2019 г.

READ MORE: IDF Provides Military Training to African States in Bid to Boost Ties — Report

Earlier, IDF said that the balloons with explosives have been launched from the Gaza Strip, adding that such attacks took place for over the year.