US Blocking Syrian Refugees From Leaving Rukban Camp – Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States does not let buses through a zone around its Al Tanf base to evacuate refugees from the Rukban camp, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The evacuation of refugees from the Rukban camp is actually blocked because of the American side, which does not allow buses to evacuate refugees," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The United States has also refused to guarantee safe passage of humanitarian convoys inside a 34-mile area around the military base in southeastern Syria.

The Russian ministry said a humanitarian corridor had been opened into the Al-Tanf area to allow for the voluntary return of displaced persons. The Syrian government guarantees them safety and will issue them with documents in a simplified procedure.

The Rukban camp, which houses about 40,000 displaced people, is now the US-controlled zone, which is located in the southern part of Syria, not far from Jordan.