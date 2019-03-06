US Blocking Syrian Refugees From Leaving Rukban Camp – Russian Military

"The evacuation of refugees from the Rukban camp is actually blocked because of the American side, which does not allow buses to evacuate refugees," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.
The Russian ministry said a humanitarian corridor had been opened into the Al-Tanf area to allow for the voluntary return of displaced persons. The Syrian government guarantees them safety and will issue them with documents in a simplified procedure.
The Rukban camp, which houses about 40,000 displaced people, is now the US-controlled zone, which is located in the southern part of Syria, not far from Jordan.
