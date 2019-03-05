Russian Defence Ministry Finds 300 Fresh Graves Near Rukban Camp in Syria

According to the ministry, the camp is surrounded by a ditch and a fence with the US-controlled militants refusing to let refugees leave the facility.
"In fact, the camp has long time ago lost its status turning into a reservation with forcibly kept hostages. A cemetery with 300 fresh graves is found at the southern side at the fence of the camp," the ministry’s statement said.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, residents of the camp are facing poor sanitary conditions.
"Landfill sites are located near residential houses. There are no food stores and meal stations. Exchange of food and other products takes place at spontaneous mini-markets, controlled by militants," the statement added.
Минобороны России продолжает отслеживать обстановку в лагере беженцев «Эр-Рукбан»https://t.co/M31t2eon4B#Минобороны #Сирия #ЭрРукбан #ООН pic.twitter.com/ov8I0jvzKR— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 5, 2019
In January, the World Health Organization (WHO) described people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they live "in deplorable conditions." Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health care facilities contribute to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles, tuberculosis and chronic respiratory diseases, according to the WHO.
