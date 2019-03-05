Register
18:34 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jews in a railway car in the way to the nazi death camp during the Second World War in Europe a the time of the Holocaust

    Outrage as Fatah Reportedly Implied Jews Deserved Death in Holocaust in FB Post

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102

    The post was reported to have popped up on Fatah’s official Facebook page, and was then translated into English by Israeli-based NGO Palestinian Media Watch; however the original shortly vanished from the social media platform.

    A post that appeared on major Palestinian political party Fatah’s Facebook page, but then was apparently deleted or blocked by the social media website, suggested that Jews deserved to be killed in the Holocaust, bearing in mind “who they are”, The Jerusalem Post reported.

    Its translation, provided by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW,) has it that Jews willingly agreed to bury Russian citizens alive in order to save their own lives.

    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SAIF DAHLAH
    Prospects of Hamas-Fatah Reconciliation Becoming Smaller Every Day - Scholar

    The post, which Fatah presented as an authentic excerpt from a Russian civilian’s memoirs, alongside multiple images of mass graves, reportedly started off by saying that in 1941, the Germans “made us dig deep pits in the ground”, continuing further:

    “When we finished doing what they wanted, they brought a group of Jews, threw them into the pits, and ordered us to bury them”.

    Fatah, the largest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization, then said that Russians refused to carry out the “atrocious act”, with the Germans afterwards ordering “to throw us [Russians] in instead of the Jews and then burry”. 

    “The Jews began to pour dirt on us without hesitation. The dirt almost covered us, but the Germans stopped them and took us out. We were surprised when the German commander shouted at us: ‘I just wanted you to know who the Jews are and why we are killing them!’" the post reportedly concluded.

    Having researched the story referenced in the now deleted post, PMW found that it was indeed  documented as a historic happening by JTA in 1942, amending it, however, that “in reality, Jews and Ukrainians all acted historically by refusing to bury each other, and therefore were all murdered by the Nazis,” PMW said in a statement.

    Nan Jacques Zilberdik, chief analyst at PMW, took Fatah to task over posting the story without an evaluative comment.

    “It did not condemn this story for portraying Jews as evil, selfish, and ungrateful”, Zilberdik said.

    “Nor did it distance itself from the Nazi commander’s justification of the murder of Jews in the Holocaust based on the anti-Semitic libel that Jews are defined by these character traits”, Zilberdik stated, adding that this is just the latest in a lengthy list of exampled of “anti-Semitic hatred by Palestinian leadership”, which she says is “poisoning the minds of the Palestinian people, especially its children and youth”, she continued.

    The outrage has engulfed Twitter, as well, with many having their say on the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian crunch:

    In early February, PMW requested that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg shut down Fatah’s official page on the platform on the basis of the Israeli-based NGO’s assertion that Palestinian terrorists’ 2018 attacks had to do with the promotion of hatred on Fata’s Facebook page.

    To prove the point, PMW, which has been especially active since early 2000s, issued a 42-page report illustrating how Fatah’s posts heaped praise on mass murderers and other terrorists responsible for killings of not only Israelis, but Americans and others, too. 

    The Fatah page was blocked once in June 2015, with Facebook saying the closure was due to a technical error, restoring it in less than two weeks.

     

    Related:

    FM Claims Pakistan Foiled 'Missile Attack Plotted by India, Israel'
    Ex-Envoy on US Merging Consulate With Embassy in Israel: 'Won't Make Any Change'
    ‘Unjustified Smears’ of Muslim Congresswomen Aim to Crush Criticism of Israel
    Israel Attacks Gaza in Response to Launch of Balloons With Explosives - Army
    Tags:
    Nazis, civilians, murder, jews, Holocaust, terrorism, Fatah, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse