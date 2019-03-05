Damascus Not Invited to Brussels Conference on Syria - EU Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Representatives of the Syrian authorities are not invited to the third international donor conference on Syria in Brussels, a EU source told Sputnik on Monday.

The Brussels conference, devoted to mobilizing financial aid for the war-torn country, will be held on March 12-14. The second conference on Syria, which was held in Brussels last April with the participation of representatives from 57 countries, managed to mobilize $4.4 billion in financial aid for Syria for 2018 and $3.4 billion for 2019-2020.

"The list of participants is constantly updated. However, it is similar to those in the previous two years. As in previous years, neither the Assad regime nor the Syrian opposition are invited," the source said.

He also expressed confidence that the conference would provide a meaningful contribution and a very large presence of the Syrian civil society.

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari said earlier that his country did not receive any invitations to conference in Brussels.