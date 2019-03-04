Register
22:09 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province

    Dozens of Daesh Fighters Surrender to SDF Forces in Eastern Syria - Report

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based enterprise working to document rights abuses in Syria, revealed this week that roughly 150 fighters with the Daesh terror group surrendered to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir ez-Zor's Baghouz.

    Although an exact number was not given, the organization further noted that militants were among hundreds of other individuals who were leaving the area as a result of advancing attacks by the SDF in the region.

    Smoke rises from a coalition airstrike which attacked an Islamic State position, on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria, Monday, July 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    US Coalition Pounds Syria's Baghuz With Phosphorus, Civilians Killed - Reports

    Citing an SDF military source, Al Jazeera correspondent Zeina Khodr reported on Monday that 150 fighters had surrendered to SDF officials along with about 350 civilians.

    The US-backed SDF recently resumed their offensive on Baghouz, a war-torn village in eastern Syria, on Friday, bringing to a close a two-week pause that allowed the evacuation of civilians who were still in the area, Reuters reported.

    Footage of the rebooted offensive was shared on social media by Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF press office.

    ​In one image, a film crew attempting to capture the exchanges of fire between Daesh and SDF personnel is seen crouching down and positioning their cameras as a huge explosion of fire erupts.

    ​"Our comrades from YPG media unit came under a vicious attack by [Daesh militants] while filming the operation at outskirts of Baghouz yesterday," Bali tweeted. "Luckily, the attack failed and nobody got injured."

    Although it's unclear how many additional Daesh militants remain in the village, Bali did reveal over the weekend that the Baghouz offensive "is going to be over soon."

    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad
    © AFP 2018 / LOUAI BESHARA
    US Warns Arab States Against Thaw With Syria's Assad – Reports

    According to Khodr, the civilians who fled Baghouz were directed to the al-Hol camp, where humanitarian aid workers are struggling to keep up with the growing number of arriving refugees.

    "Each wave of the new arrivals seems to be in worse condition than the one before," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement. "Access to latrines and washing facilities is no longer adequate, and more will be needed."

    This latest development from the camp comes weeks after it was reported by the World Health Organization that at least 29 children and newborns died, mainly from hypothermia, in the camp or as their families traveled to it.

    Related:

    Decommissioned F-117 Nighthawks Were Used in Syria, Iraq in 2017 – Report
    Kurds to Seek Syria's Name Change - Representative
    US-Led Coalition Used White Phosphorus in Attacks on Syria's Baghouz - Reports
    US Blocks Evacuation Convoys at Syria's Rukban Camp - Russian MoD
    SDC Mulls Discussing Russian Working Group Proposal on Syria Normalization
    Tags:
    surrender, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Baghouz, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse