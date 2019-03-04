Palestinians Ram Car Into IDF Soldiers in West Bank, Get Neutralised - Army

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Palestinians rammed a vehicle into a group of Israeli soldiers in the West Bank in the early hours of Monday, with two attackers killed and one injured in fire opened by the Israeli military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

“IDF soldiers who stopped on the side of the road NW of Ramallah were run over by terrorists. In response, the troops fired towards the terrorists, neutralizing 2 of them & lightly injuring another”, the IDF wrote on Twitter.

According to the IDF, one officer was severely injured, while another one sustained light injuries.

RAMMING ATTACK: IDF soldiers who stopped on the side of the road NW of Ramallah were run over by terrorists. In response, the troops fired towards the terrorists, neutralizing 2 of them & lightly injuring another.



Additional troops are on the way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/qOmOd8Uxrm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 4 марта 2019 г.

In an earlier shooting incident, unidentified shooters fired at a local public bus near the community of Beit El, according to the IDF.

READ MORE: US Merges Jerusalem Embassy, Consulate Used to Serve Palestinians

The situation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority remains tense over a series of attacks and incidents that have taken place in recent months.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.