Reports: Netanyahu Calls Iran Biggest Threat to Middle East at Talks With Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Iran and its allies were the biggest threat to the Middle Eastern security, Russian television showed Sunday.

During the meeting, which took place on Wednesday in Moscow, Netanyahu reiterated his country's readiness to continue countering Iranian operations in Syria and praised the role of Russian-Israeli cooperation in ensuring regional stability.

"Iran and its allies are the biggest threat to regional stability and security," Netanyahu said, aired in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Netanyahu has long been pursuing anti-Iranian policies. Over recent years, he has been advocating the review of the Iranian nuclear deal with an aim at resuming global pressure on Iran. Israeli forces operate in Syrian airspace to counter the military presence of Iran and its allies there.