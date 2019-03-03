US to Merge Jerusalem Consulate With Embassy on Monday - Report

Earlier, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that a previously-reported decision regarding a possible merger of US diplomatic entities would take place in March.

The combining of the US embassy and the consulate general in Jerusalem into one diplomatic mission — a move condemned by Palestinian authorities — goes into effect on 4 March, according to a US State Department official, cited by The Times of Israel.

One result of the move will see the US diplomatic mission to Palestine downgraded as the US consulate general in Jerusalem was acting as a de facto embassy to Palestine.

After the merger a Palestinian affairs unit is expected to be established as a part of the US embassy in Jerusalem, thus, everything related to Palestine will come under the jurisdiction of the US ambassador to Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

The decision was earlier criticized by Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat, who noted that the move has "nothing to do with efficiency."

Efficiency was the reasoning behind the justification for the move given by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in October 2018.

"The decision of the United States to end the consulate's existence […] has nothing to do with efficiency, but a lot with the desire to please the ideologized American team, which is primed to dismantle the foundations of the international system and US foreign policy in order to reward Israel for its violations and crimes," Erekat said in a statement.

In May 2018 the US moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, sparking a harsh reaction from Palestine as well as the many in the Muslim world. The Palestinian Authority (PA) president, Mahmoud Abbas, in turn, stated that he does not recognize the US as a mediator in a peace process.