Syrian Delegates Arrive for Amman Meeting on Damascus Readmission to Arab League

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A Syrian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh has arrived in Amman for the 29th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), which is set to discuss the issue of the country’s readmission to the League of Arab States (LAS) among other things, the Syrian parliament said.

According to the parliament's press service, Sabbagh expressed hope that the conference would be successful and its "resolutions and recommendations will serve the interests of the Arabs". He also noted that it was "natural" for Syria to get the invitation to the conference.

Atef Tarawneh, the speaker of the Jordanian parliament’s lower house, in turn, welcomed the Syrian delegation upon its arrival and voiced hope for positive results of the conference, which "will return Syria to the bosom of the Arab world".

"The forum is a chance to restore the cohesion of the work of the parliaments of the Arab countries and unite their positions", Tarawneh, who earlier told Sputnik that Jordan "openly" demanded that Syria’s LAS membership be reinstated, said.

The two-day conference, which is set to open later on Sunday, will be attended by parliament speakers from 16 Arab countries and representatives from parliaments of other states.

The meeting will be held under the slogan: "Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Palestinian state". Back in February, the Jordanian parliament’s committee for Jordanian-Syrian friendship, Tareq Khouri, said that the issue of Syria’s return to LAS would be also on agenda.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Last year, they began making steps to re-engage Damascus and reopen embassies in what is widely being perceived as an attempt to bring Syria back in.

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates would welcome Syria's return to the Arab League, a source in Brussels told Sputnik in February.