Register
06:15 GMT +303 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amman

    Syrian Delegates Arrive for Amman Meeting on Damascus Readmission to Arab League

    © Flickr / Rob Oo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - A Syrian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh has arrived in Amman for the 29th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), which is set to discuss the issue of the country’s readmission to the League of Arab States (LAS) among other things, the Syrian parliament said.

    According to the parliament's press service, Sabbagh expressed hope that the conference would be successful and its "resolutions and recommendations will serve the interests of the Arabs". He also noted that it was "natural" for Syria to get the invitation to the conference.

    Atef Tarawneh, the speaker of the Jordanian parliament’s lower house, in turn, welcomed the Syrian delegation upon its arrival and voiced hope for positive results of the conference, which "will return Syria to the bosom of the Arab world".

    READ MORE: Syria Will Return to Arab League, 'Not Surrender to Blackmail' — Damascus

    "The forum is a chance to restore the cohesion of the work of the parliaments of the Arab countries and unite their positions", Tarawneh, who earlier told Sputnik that Jordan "openly" demanded that Syria’s LAS membership be reinstated, said.

    An emergency meeting is held by foreign ministers of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 15, 2015
    © East News / Ahmed Gomaa
    Arab League to Readmit Syria, Preparation Procedures Underway - Source
    The two-day conference, which is set to open later on Sunday, will be attended by parliament speakers from 16 Arab countries and representatives from parliaments of other states.

    The meeting will be held under the slogan: "Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Palestinian state". Back in February, the Jordanian parliament’s committee for Jordanian-Syrian friendship, Tareq Khouri, said that the issue of Syria’s return to LAS would be also on agenda.

    The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Last year, they began making steps to re-engage Damascus and reopen embassies in what is widely being perceived as an attempt to bring Syria back in.

    READ MORE: Israel, Russia Mull Creating Group on Foreign Forces Pullout From Syria — Source

    Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates would welcome Syria's return to the Arab League, a source in Brussels told Sputnik in February.

    Related:

    EU, Arab League to Scale Up Efforts on Border Protection - Tusk
    Arab League SG Accuses Iran, Turkey of Meddling in Middle East Conflicts
    At Least 8 Arab States Back Syria's Return to Arab League - Source
    Syria Will Return to Arab League, 'Not Surrender to Blackmail' - Damascus
    Around 20,000 People Protest in Beirut Amid Arab League Economic Summit
    Tags:
    readmission, conference, Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), Arab League, Hammouda Sabbagh, Syria, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fahion Awards
    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fashion Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse