Register
06:50 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus

    Syrian Democratic Council Mulls Discussing Russian Plan on Political Settlement

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 32

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, is willing to discuss any proposals by Russia on Syria including establishing a working group to normalize the country, Bassam Ishak, co-chair of the council’s mission to the United States, told Sputnik.

    "This is my first initial hearing about such an idea. I think we are open to discussing with the Russian officials about any proposals", Ishak said. "Russia is an important political actor in Syria that we have visited many times in Moscow".

    READ MORE: US Forces in Eastern Syria Made 'Gold for Safe Passage' Deal With Daesh – Report

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday that he discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday the idea of creating a working group including all interested parties that will work on the normalization in Syria after the Daesh terrorist group is eliminated.

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    OPCW Releases Doc Claiming Chlorine Used in Attack in Syria's Douma Last Year
    A high-ranking source in the Israeli government told Sputnik on Wednesday that the working group will also facilitate the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria.

    The Idlib governorate in Syria’s northwest is the last major stronghold of Daesh insurgency, according to Putin. Militants are also present on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

    Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of a countrywide ceasefire in Syria, while it also provides humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilians and is actively engaged in dialogue on settlement to the Syrian crisis.

    READ MORE: Daesh ‘Jihadi Jack’ Claims He Wants to Go Back to UK to See His Mum

    Bassam Ishak also told Sputnik that the SDC would like to cooperate with both Moscow and Washington. "We look forward to continue to cooperate with all parties — US, Russia and all the actors who are involved in the Syria question for a solution and a security arrangement that will be able to satisfy the security needs of all our neighbors", Ishak said on Friday.

    He explained that Russia has been their mediator with Damascus, while the United States has been their mediator with Turkey.

    "They're both doing a very unique role", Ishak stressed. "I think we continue to want to engage both sides in SDC to help, we think they're very key because there's the Assad regime on the one side, Turkey on the other side. We need to be engaged so we could arrive at the eventual political solution in Syria".

    Trump walks up the steps the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    '100 Percent': Trump Claims Daesh Cleared Completely From Syria
    The co-chair pointed out that the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) maintains contacts with Russia, and has visited Moscow many times.

    "We're open to planned visits, but there should be of course preparation so that these visits will be successful", he added.

    The United States and its allies have repeatedly stated that they do not consider the Syrian settlement possible if President Bashar Assad stays in power. Russia has supported the legitimate Syrian government, repeatedly stressing that only the Syrian people should decide the fate of Assad. The US-led coalition of more than 70 members has been conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since September 2014. The coalition’s activities in Syria are authorized neither by the Syrian government nor by the UN Security Council.

    READ MORE: UK's SAS Fought in Syria Skirting Parliament's Decision, Military Admits

    US President Donald Trump surprised his allies in December by announcing a prompt withdrawal of 2,000 troops from Syria.

    Ishak said that Trump’s announcement did not mean an immediate pullout. "We all know and the US knows that you cannot just leave and have a void in the region. You can’t just say, ‘I won,’ and leave because you won militarily. Then, you win militarily for a purpose, for a political purpose. So you need to follow up, you can’t just withdraw", he explained.

    "I think now the reality is coming to people that the US is not just going to have a hasty withdrawal but it's going to be a planned withdrawal", he added.

    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Trump Sends Congress Report on US Strategy in Syria - Letter
    Ishak also noted that following the troop pullout decision, contacts between the Syrian Democratic Council and Washington have continued.

    "We had high level discussions here in Washington, also US officials like Ambassador Jeffrey visits Ankara and try to mitigate, so this is still going on. It hasn't stopped, we are still very much engaged in discussions with the US side about the situation", he said.

    The Syrian Democratic Council respects the United States’ decision to pull out its troops from Syria and hopes that Turkey and Iran would also leave the Arab country, Ishak told Sputnik.

    "We knew all along the US would withdraw its forces and actually we respect that", Ishak said Friday. "The US is the only party who has forces in Syria and who has declared that it wants to withdraw them. This is something we respect. We hope Turkey will do the same and Iran will do the same".

    READ MORE: Trump Says US Can Leave Small Force in Syria Amid Troops Pullout

    Meanwhile, Turkey could have tried to convince UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen not to engage with the SDC, Bassam Ishak suggested Friday.

    "He's [Pedersen] not talking with us. We don't know the reason", Ishak said when asked about the UN special envoy to Syria who replaced Staffan de Mistura in January. "Maybe he is taking into consideration Turkey's position that doesn't want us at the table, doesn't want us to be included".

    However, members of the SDC in a congratulatory letter to Pedersen expressed their readiness to meet. "We are waiting for an answer and we are hoping that it will be a positive answer", Ishak said. "We look forward to engaging with him".

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Dunford Says Confident Allies Can Maintain Campaign in Syria After US Exits
    The new UN envoy has already visited Moscow, Damascus and Riyadh. Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday that he would travel to Syria in a few weeks and will visit Washington next week.

    Over the course of the armed conflict in Syria, the United Nations has been providing humanitarian aid to Syria and engaged in talks both with the Syrian government and the opposition Syrian Negotiation Committee. In 2017, several rounds of negotiations on the Syrian settlement were held in Geneva under the auspices of the organization, however, the two sides to the conflict did not talk directly to each other. The United Nations has been also helping to draft the list of the Syrian constitutional committee members.

    READ MORE: Iran Reportedly Hacked US Drones in Iraq, Syria, Got Intel From Them (VIDEO)

    Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    US Briefs Turkey on Plans to Withdraw Troops From Syria by Summer - Reports
    Syria Slams UK's Hezbollah Ban as 'Historical Hostility Against Arab World'
    OPCW Releases Doc Claiming Chlorine Used in Attack in Syria's Douma Last Year
    '100 Percent': Trump Claims Daesh Cleared Completely From Syria
    Tags:
    political settlement, talks, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Bassam Ishak, United States, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok