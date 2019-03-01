OPCW Releases Doc Claiming Chlorine Used in Attack in Syria's Douma Last Year

According to the documents published by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), chlorine was used in an allehed chemical attack in Syria's Douma in April 2018.

According to the OPCW, its Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) conducted a number of on-site visits and "analyzed a range of inputs including witness testimonies, environmental and biomedical samples analysis results, toxicological and ballistic analyses, and additional digital information from witnesses."

"Regarding the alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in Douma, the evaluation and analysis of all the above-referenced information gathered by the FFM provide reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon has taken place on April 7, 2018. This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine. The toxic chemical was likely molecular chlorine," the report said.

In April 2018, the US, UK and France accused Damascus of a chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus. As an "evidence" they cited video provided by the White Helmets, who used footage that showed residents of the Douma, including children, whom doctors allegedly were trying to save from the effects of toxic substances.

The United States, backed by France and the United Kingdom, promptly fired over 100 missiles on what they called the Syrian government's chemical weapons sites without waiting for the results of a probe conducted by the OPCW.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the claims about the alleged use of toxic chemicals by the Syrian government were aimed at justifying external military action.