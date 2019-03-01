Register
01:08 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump walks up the steps the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.

    '100 Percent': Trump Claims Daesh Cleared Completely From Syria

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that US-led forces in Syria have recaptured all of the territory once held by the Daesh terrorist group.

    "Now it is 100 percent [of the caliphate in Syria] we just took over", Trump said during a refueling stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a US military facility in Alaska. Trump said the campaign to capture the territory had taken less time than his generals had expected.

    "We did it in a much shorter period of time than it was supposed to be", he added. The US leader made a stop in Alaska en route to Washington, DC from Hanoi, where he held a two-day summit with North Korean leader Kin Jong-un.

    READ MORE: 'I Want to Go Home'- British Pharmacist Who Spent Years in Daesh Stronghold

    In December, Trump announced that all US forces would leave Syria and declared the complete Daesh defeat in the war-torn country, without specifying the deadlines for the pullout. Trump later added that "local countries", including Turkey, should "take care" of the situation and deal with remaining terror threat.

    Handcuffs
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    Canadian Man Trying to Join Daesh Turned in By Taxi Driver, Faces Jail at Home
    Notably, the US troops have been operating in Syria as part of an international coalition for about five years without the permission of Syrian authorities or the UN Security Council. The United States has, in particular, supported the Kurdish-led militia controlling the territories to the east of the Euphrates and opposing the Syrian government.

    Ankara, in turn, claims that Kurdish militia operating in the north of Syria pose a threat to Turkey's security. In January 2018, Turkey launched a military operation in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin against the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is regarded by Turkey as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Norwegian Broadcaster Publishes Plea by Daesh Bride's Father

    This frame grab from a video provided on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, shows Syrian workers of a Raqqa group walk at the site of a mass grave believed to contain the bodies of civilians and Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. A local official in the city of Raqqa says more than 500 bodies have so far been exhumed from one of the largest mass graves discovered in the city. The northern Syrian city was once the de facto capital of the Islamic State group and was liberated in a campaign that ended more than a year ago, but rescuers and early recovery teams continue to locate mass graves scattered around the city.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    Mass Grave of 3,500 People Found Outside Former Daesh Capital Is Largest Yet
    On 3 February, US President Donald Trump told CBS News in an interview that the United States was keeping its troops in Iraq in order to be able to "watch Iran".

    Following the statement, Iraqi Parliament First Deputy Speaker Hassan Kaabi said that the legislature intended to work out a bill on termination of the security agreement with the United States, which will lead to withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country. Iraqi President Barham Salih also noted that Washington did not request permission from Baghdad to deploy US troops to the country in order to "watch" Tehran.

    *Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State, is the terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Daesh in Syria Defeated But Could Be Reinvigorated in Future - UN Special Envoy
    'These People are Traitors' - Pundit on Daesh Bride Hoda Muthana
    'I Want to Go Home'- British Pharmacist Who Spent Years in Daesh Stronghold
    US Forces in Eastern Syria Made 'Gold for Safe Passage' Deal With Daesh – Report
    Outrage as Norwegian Broadcaster Publishes Plea by Daesh Bride's Father
    Tags:
    Daesh, defeat, troops, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse