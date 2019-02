TEL AVIV/GAZA (Sputnik) – The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) aviation attacked targets of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the wake of the launch of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory, which inflicted damage to an Israeli building, the military said on Thursday.

"Our fighter jets & helicopters struck a number of Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the explosive balloons that were launched from Gaza earlier tonight and damaged an Israeli home", the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Take a close look at this picture.

The front window of this Israeli home was shattered by explosives attached to balloons that were launched from Gaza. Terrorists in Gaza have been launching balloons like these for almost a year.



RT if you want to see an end to terror.

According to the Palestinian side, the Israeli aircraft fired seven rockets on a base of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, in the city of Deir al Balah, located in Gaza.

The local Healthcare Ministry has not, however, immediately reported about any casualties caused by the attack.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since the start of the anti-Israeli Great March of Return in late March. Moreover, in fall, the situation on the Gaza border escalated due to continued shelling and launches of arson balloons from Gaza into the Israeli territory.