Russian MoD Records Truce Breaches in 4 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours

"Over the past 24 hours, terrorists shelled the settlement of As Suqaylabiyah in the province of Hama, Kinsabba, Wadi Basur and Qal’at Marza in the province of Latakia, Umm al-Rjin (three times), Zahabiya, Baraghati, Abu-Omar and Niha in the province of Idlib, as well as in the scientists’ district of Aleppo", Solomatin said.
According to the Russian official, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation has held one humanitarian operation over past 24 hours, delivering 500 food kits to a settlement in the Aleppo province.
The Russian military carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria and assists the Syrian government with the repatriation of tens of thousands of refugees. When the civil war in the country was still in its most active phase, Russia was also assisting Damascus in the settlement of the armed conflict through military support for the Syrian government forces.
