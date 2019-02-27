Register
14:01 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Black hawk helicopters

    US Forces in Eastern Syria Made 'Gold for Safe Passage' Deal With Daesh – Report

    © AFP 2018 / JOSEPH EID
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    232

    Earlier, local sources speaking to Syrian media alleged that US forces had used choppers to transfer large boxes of the precious metal from the al-Dashisha area in al-Hasakah, northeast Syria as part of a loot-for-amnesty deal.

    The US military has made another deal with Daesh (ISIS)* involving dozens of tonnes of gold in exchange for safe passage for militants and commanders in Deir ez-Zor Province, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported, citing local sources.

    According to SANA's information, US helicopters transported a cache of gold bullion under the cover of night on Sunday, with the gold earlier stored in the al-Baghouz area of the Deir ez-Zor countryside where the terrorists were holed up.

    According to SANA's estimates, the US has now transferred a total of about 50 tonnes of the precious metal (worth about $2.13 billion as of this writing) out of Syria. Daesh is thought to have accumulated the gold through its campaign of plunder and terror across Syria and Iraq between 2015 and 2017.

    In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
    US Using Choppers to Transport Syrian Gold Stashed by Daesh – Reports
    Earlier, eyewitnesses claimed that US military helicopters airlifted large boxes full of gold captured by the terrorists from al-Dashisha in al-Hasakah province in an alleged deal under which the US "spared hundreds of Daesh field commanders and fighters" in exchange for the loot.

    The US military has not commented on the Syrian media's reporting.

    Local residents and officials speaking to Syrian media have repeatedly accused the US of airlifting Daesh militants out of northeastern Syria and providing them with medical and other assistance despite the US-led coalition's war against the terrorists. Earlier, the Russian defence ministry alleged that the coalition of engaging in the training of former Daesh and Nusra Front terrorists to create a new militia force known as the 'New Syrian Army' to continue the fight against the Assad government.

    Damascus has repeatedly said that the US presence in Syria is illegal, and called on Washington to withdrawal its forces immediately. The US deployment in the Arab Republic presently includes a base in at-Tanf, along the Syrian-Jordanian border, and multiple deployments in northeastern Syria alongside US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia. President Donald Trump announced that the US would be withdrawing its forces from Syria in December, leading to a string of resignations from his administration.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Syria's Gold Bugs: A Troubled Country's Ancient Tradition of Luxury Workmanship
    US Using Choppers to Transport Syrian Gold Stashed by Daesh – Reports
    Tags:
    helicopters, deal, gold, allegations, amnesty, Daesh, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse