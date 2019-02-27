Train Derails in Egyptian Capital Cairo, Multiple Casualties Reported

The train went off the rails and caught fire near the Ramses station in the Egypt capital, according to the portal Masravi.

According to preliminary information, the train left the depot and was travelling at a high speed when it slammed into a covered platform. The collision caused a fiery explosion; the inferno spread to one of the buildings at Ramses Station.

تكدسات مرورية بشارع رمسيس بسبب نشوب حريق في محطة مصرhttps://t.co/LcTOXyIamN pic.twitter.com/wETgVAai2I — بوابة أخبار اليوم (@akhbarelyom) February 27, 2019

According to Sky News Arabia, at least 10 people lost their lives and 20 were injured as a result of the incident. The death toll could be much higher. According to other sources the death toll may be less.

The fire spread through Cairo's central railway station.

People reportedly suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as they couldn't leave the platform and the station during the panic.

Security officials have partially closed the entrances of the train station, according to Ahram Online news portal.

Ambulances and firefighters are at the scene.

The central train station in Cairo has been evacuated, the rail services near the station have been temporarily suspended.