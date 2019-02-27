Iranian President Rouhani Rejects Foreign Minister Zarif's Resignation

On Monday, Zarif, Iran's most senior negotiator of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, made a surprise announcement on his Instagram account about his resignation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has rejected the resignation of the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, something that Rouhani said is against the Islamic Republic’s interests.

“As the Supreme Leader has described you a ‘trustworthy, brave and religious’ person in the forefront of resistance against widespread US pressures, I consider accepting your resignation against national interests and reject it”, Rouhani said in a letter to Zarif.

The statement comes as Zarif thanked government officials and people of Iran for their support, stressing that he has always remained committed to serving his country.

“As a modest servant, I have never had any concern but elevating the foreign policy and the status of the foreign ministry”, Zarif wrote on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) has reported that shortly after Rouhani rejected his resignation, Zarif attended a ceremony to welcome Armenia's Prime Minister to Tehran.

The statement comes after Iran’s Fars news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Tuesday that Zarif could resign over disagreements with the office of President Hassan Rouhani.

According to the source, Zarif was not notified of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to Tehran, in which Assad met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The top Iranian diplomat made a surprise announcement on his Instagram account about his resignation on Monday.

In the post, he apologised "for the inability to continue the service and for all the shortcomings during the service," but declined to reveal the reasons for the decision.